Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling again for a ban on so-called assault weapons, calling it “simple common sense.” He spoke Wednesday evening in Washington at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence. The event took place nearly 10 years after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions. It was the first time a U.S. president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organizers. Biden, long an advocate for stricter curbs on gun use, signed the most significant restrictions in three decades in June. But he says it’s “still not enough.”

