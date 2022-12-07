Blinken threatens travel ban for Sudanese who endanger deal

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. secretary of state has warned Sudanese leaders that America will impose a travel ban on any individuals who threaten to derail Sudan’s fragile democratic transition. The announcement Wednesday comes two days after Sudan’s two ruling generals signed a preliminary deal with the country’s main pro-democracy group. The agreement would see its military step back from power and the establishment of a new civilian-led transitional government. Sudan has been in turmoil since the country leading military figure upended the country’s previous democratic transition in a coup on October 2021

