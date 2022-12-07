Guatemalan court convicts ex-president of fraud, conspiracy

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A court in Guatemala has convicted former President Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, on fraud and conspiracy counts. Both were acquitted Wednesday of illegal enrichment charges. Pérez Molina and Baldetti resigned in 2015 and have been in custody on charges of permitting and benefiting from a customs graft scheme known as La Linea, or “The Line.” The scheme involved a conspiracy to defraud the state by letting businesses evade import duties in exchange for bribes. Dozens of people were implicated in the case, which involved about $1 million in bribes and $2 million in lost income for the government.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.