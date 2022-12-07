Palestinians: Israeli army kills 3 in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said it was carrying out an arrest raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin Thursday when forces came under fire and then responded with live fire. Israel has been carrying out nightly raids in the West Bank since the spring in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. At least 30 Israelis have been killed in the violence.

