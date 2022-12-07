Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt. Emergency services for Catalonia said no passengers were seriously injured although 14 were taken to hospital. The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. Officials said that one passenger train was stopped when another ran into it from behind. Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.