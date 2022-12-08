131 civilians killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, says UN

BENI, Congo (AP) — A new U.N. report says rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least 131 people and inflicted “unspeakable violence” against civilians. The findings published this week in a preliminary investigation by the United Nations, accuses M23 rebels of killing men, women and children in two villages in Congo’s Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province last month. The investigation based on interviews with 52 victims and witnesses details a campaign of killings, stabbings, rapes, abductions and looting in Kishishe and Bambo villages, between November 29 and 30 by the rebels. While a cease-fire was agreed to last month, analysts say the attacks could lead to further violence.

