2 lawyers and a former US attorney will probe UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two lawyers and a former U.S. attorney have been chosen to conduct an external review of the shooting that killed three University of Virginia students and wounded two others. State Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the appointments on Thursday. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines will lead the probe. They co-chair the Crisis Law and Strategy Group for the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm. Zachary Terwilliger will serve as special counsel. He is a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Police have said that a former member of the school’s football team opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students returned to campus after seeing a play in Washington. Authorities have not released a motive.

