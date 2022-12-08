Advocates for mentally ill try to halt NYC’s removal plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates for people with mental illnesses urged a federal judge Thursday to stop New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to force people from the streets and into mental health treatment. They told Judge Paul A. Crotty in a court filing that the policy Adams announced on Nov. 29 dangerously expands an unlawful city policy. The New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC and several other organizations said action was needed to stop large scale involuntary hospitalizations. A spokesperson with the city’s law office said in a statement that the plan complies with federal and state laws.

