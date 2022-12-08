As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Africa director said that the continent is preparing for the next health crisis by strengthening gaps in health systems found in the continent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Africa regional director, said at an online briefing Thursday that “the future, however difficult the past couple of years have been, will find us in a much better situation in terms of our strategies, our investments and our capacities to confront public health threats.” She said that Africa struggled at the onset of the pandemic with many countries lacking the facilities or even trained health workers to respond adequately.

