‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding submitted his resignation letter Thursday. That came a day after authorities announced he had been indicted on charges that he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.