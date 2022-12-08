Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company did not say in a statemednt how much oil was released into the creek or what caused the spill. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected.

By JOHN HANNA, HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

