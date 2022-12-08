St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client’s use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.