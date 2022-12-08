Tribe searches for remains at California construction site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A small team from the Wintu Tribe of Northern California is searching for human remains and cultural artifacts in the soil of a construction site where a trail along the Sacramento River and parking area will soon open to the public. But time is running out. The Federal Highway Administration is managing the project and gave the team until Friday to sift through soil. They began their search in October and have found bones and artifacts. The county coroner’s office has not confirmed that any remains it has reviewed are human. Construction is expected to end later this month.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.