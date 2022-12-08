US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence

LONDON (AP) — An American woman who left the U.K. after killing a teenager in a road accident more than three years ago has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, though she declined to come to Britain for the court hearing. Anne Sacoolas was sentenced Thursday over an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside an air base in eastern England. Sacoolas returned to the U.S. days after the accident and the U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf. Last month Sacoolas entered a guilty plea to a charge of causing death by careless driving. But the U.S. administration advised her not to return to Britain to be sentenced.

