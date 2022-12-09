Embattled LA councilman attends city meeting after scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles councilman Kevin de León attended his first city council meeting in nearly two months since a scandal broke over racist remarks by elected officials. The Los Angeles Times reported that dozens of people showed up Friday to support de León. Others protested his appearance and called for him to leave the meeting and resign his post. Police removed two men from the room over concerns a fight could break out. It’s the first time de León has appeared at a meeting since October when a recording surfaced in which racist language was used to mock colleagues. De León has apologized but said he has no plans to resign

