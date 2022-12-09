Florida grand jury calls for new laws on illegal immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A statewide grand jury empaneled at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for lawmakers to create new criminal penalties for harboring undocumented immigrants. The recommendations were released Wednesday. DeSantis this summer requested the Florida Supreme Court empanel a grand jury to investigate human smuggling and so-called sanctuary city policies. The grand jury report recommends creating a third-degree felony for a person who conceals or harbors an undocumented immigrant or shields an undocumented immigrant from law enforcement detection. It also proposes a third-degree felony charge for those who transport undocumented immigrants to or within Florida.

