France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25. Girls and women 25 and under in France already can get free birth control. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or address access for transgender or nonbinary people. Inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest, and sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people. So Macron had announced Thursday that condoms will be free in pharmacies for anyone 18 to 25 starting Jan. 1. But after critcs asked him online Friday why it didn’t apply to minors, the president agreed to expand the program.

