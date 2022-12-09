Greece: House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek police officer accused of shooting and seriously wounding a Roma teenager during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill will remain under house arrest. Friday’s decision comes after a prosecutor and an investigating judge disagreed on whether he should be jailed until trial. About 200 protesters from the Roma community were gathered outside the courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki, where the 34-year-old officer appeared amid tight security. The officer has been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon over Monday’s shooting, which has left the 16-year-old hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound.

