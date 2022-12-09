Philippines protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched in the Philippine capital protesting what they say is a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by the rights groups alliance Karapatan, gathered at a public square on Saturday before marching toward the presidential palace in Manila to demand justice for victims. Police estimated around 800 protesters took part in the rally, which coincided with International Human Rights Day. Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said under the Marcos administration’s counter-insurgency campaign, the group has documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings in addition to four other incidents of violence where victims survived.

