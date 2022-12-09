Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has voted for the third time in almost two years in favor of allowing euthanasia. But as happened in the previous attempts the country’s Constitutional Court or president could stop Friday’s bill becoming law. Lawmakers approved a bill permitting euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide. Left-of-center parties in the mostly Catholic country were the driving force behind the bill, as they were with laws allowing abortion in 2007 and same-sex marriage in 2010. The bill requires the head of state’s approval to become law. He could also send it once more to the Constitutional Court for vetting. That could hold up a final decision for several months.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.