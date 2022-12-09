Prosecutor: No evidence hiding in wrongful conviction case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is accusing Missouri’s attorney general of seeking sanctions against her “because he has no case” in his effort to keep Lamar Johnson in prison for a murder that Johnson has long contended he didn’t commit. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge Thursday to sanction Gardner, a Democrat, accusing her of concealing evidence as she seeks to vacate Johnson’s conviction. A crime lab recently determined a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk contained gunshot residue. Schmitt accused Gardner of concealing that evidence. In a response motion Friday, Gardner blamed a simple oversight and said it was irrelevant since the jacket wasn’t used in the crime.

