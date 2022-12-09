Supreme Court takes case on immigration scam case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving a scam that falsely promoted adult adoptions as a path to U.S. citizenship. The case tests whether a section of federal immigration law is unconstitutional because it is too broad. The new case the high court agreed Friday to hear involves Helaman Hansen, who operated a Sacramento nonprofit. The government said that between 2012 and 2016 he persuaded at least 471 people to join his adult adoption program even though he knew the adoptions he was promoting would not lead to citizenship. People paid between $550 and $10,000 to participate.

