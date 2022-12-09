UN approves exempting humanitarian aid from all UN sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future U.N. sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as “historic” that will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries. The resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Norwegian Refugee Council whose Secretary General Jan Egeland said “it will protect humanitarian action from the crippling impacts of sanctions regimes at a time when needs are skyrocketing.” The vote on the resolution co-sponsored by the United Statesand Ireland was 14-0 with India abstaining.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.