Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who they believe traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards drove across the country and on Nov. 25 killed the girl’s mother and grandparents and set fire to their Riverside home, a city about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. That same day, Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies. The girl was rescued. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta says Edward used his service pistol to kill himself. The Riverside Police Department, which is investigating the family members’ deaths, hasn’t said how they were killed.

