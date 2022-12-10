Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
By AYANNA ALEXANDER and GARY FIELDS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week. That was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber, and not because of any large-scale problems with voting. And that’s prompting Georgia Republicans to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown. Voting rights and community groups say their grassroots efforts to work around the new restrictions was a key reason that turnout was relatively strong. But they also say they don’t know how many people might have been deterred from voting due to the new restrictions.