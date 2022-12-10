Kosovo postpones election in ethnic-Serb-dominated north

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has postponed a local election due to be held Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further. President Vjosa Osmani on Saturday decided to postpone the voting until April 23 next year. The voting in the four municipalities was due after the ethnic Serb representatives resigned in November over a decision by Kosovo’s government to ban Serbia-issued vehicle license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers also abandoned local governing posts. Tension in the north has been high this week ahead of the scheduled elections.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

