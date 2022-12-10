Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe’s theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir’s hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble is described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir. The group was in the Danish capital this week for a performance as part of an international tour that also took them to New York’s famed Carnegie Hall. It was supposed to be part of a busy year to celebrate the choir’s 50th anniversary. But Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine changed all that, scattering the singers inside their homeland and abroad in search of safety.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.