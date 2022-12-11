Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas authorities in Gaza have announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era. Work crews have been excavating the site since it was discovered last January during preparations for an Egyptian-funded housing project. Hiyam al-Bitar, a researcher from the Hamas-run Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, said a total of 63 graves have been identified. She says the ministry is working with a team of French experts, and that a set of bones and artifacts from one tomb was dated back to the second century. Gaza, a coastal enclave home to more than 2 million people, is known for its rich history stemming from its location on ancient trade routes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.