Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 6

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s army says deadly shelling from Afghan forces has killed 6 people in a border town. The violence hitting southwestern Pakistan’s town of Chaman was the latest in a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have skyrocketed tensions with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. The Pakistani army’s media wing said the shelling on Sunday wounded 17 people and blamed the casualties on “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” by Afghan forces on civilians. Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the two countries. A deadly shooting there last month led to its closure for more than a week.

