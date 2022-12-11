‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field’s symphonic backstage drama “Tár” and the existential comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday. The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films. “Tár,” which was also the pick from the New York Film Critics Circle, cleaned up in other categories as well. Field won for both directing and screenplay. Cate Blanchett won best lead performance, an award also given to Bill Nighy for the “Ikiru” remake “Living.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the madcap metaverse movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also picked up an award for supporting performer Ke Huy Quan.

