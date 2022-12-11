Tense overnight violence in north Kosovo, Serbs block roads

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks over night in the north of the country, where the majority of the population is ethnic Serb. That’s despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election they were opposed to. No injuries were reported on Sunday. Serbia and Kosovo are intensifying their exchange of words. Serbia’s president said he would formally request NATO permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this was most unlikely to be granted. Kosovo’s Prime Minister said his forces “respond to aggression with all our powers.” He urged the European Union and the United States to denounce what he said was Belgrade-orchestrated violence aiming at destabilizing Kosovo.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

