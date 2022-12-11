US helicopter raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — United States forces have killed two Islamic State group officials in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid. U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Sunday did not specify the location of the overnight operation, and said there were no civilian casualties in its initial assessments of the operation. ″“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region,” CENTCOM spokesperson Joe Buccino said in the statement. “There are some 900 U.S. forces in Syria supporting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against IS. They have frequently targeted IS militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.

