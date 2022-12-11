Zambian police announce discovery of bodies of 27 Ethiopians

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian police say the bodies of 27 men believed to be Ethiopian nationals have been discovered in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka. Danny Mwale, Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said in a statement that investigations indicate the bodies found Sunday were “all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped … in Ngwerere area (of Lusaka) by unknown people.” Mwale says they are “all believed to be Ethiopian nationals.” He says one man was still alive and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He says the 27 bodies have been taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for formal identification and postmortems.

