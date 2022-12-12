Bali’s water crisis threatens local culture, UNESCO sites

JATILUWIH, Indonesia (AP) — The tropical tourist destination of Bali, Indonesia, is facing a worsening water crisis from tourism development, population growth and water mismanagement. Shortages already are affecting UNESCO sites, Balinese culture and residents and experts warn the issues will worsen if better water management isn’t created and enforced. Bali’s water comes from three main sources: crater lakes, rivers and shallow groundwater. It is distributed through a unique traditional irrigation system, called the “subak,” that uses a network of canals, dams and tunnels. Private and government-planned development continues on Bali, which reopened for tourism this year after the country’s borders were closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

By VICTORIA MILKO and ANDI JATMIKO Associated Press

