China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
By AAMER MADHANI and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With dozens of African leaders descending on Washington this week, the Biden administration is offering a not so subtle pitch in its economic competition with China on the continent: The U.S. offers a better option to African partners. Heads of states from 49 African nations and the African Union have been invited to take part in the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that begins on Tuesday. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves on Monday acknowledged that the U.S. has fallen behind as China has surged past American foreign direct investment in Africa but argued that the U.S. remains the “partner of choice” in Africa.