Congress eyes one week of funding to avoid gov’t shutdown
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress will likely have to fund the government for one week to avoid a partial government shutdown. That’s according to Sen. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who said Monday there are “positive and productive” conversations happening about a longer-term spending package. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to fund the government and prevent a partial stoppage. A vote to extend that deadline by one week gives negotiators more time, but also pushes back the deadline to Dec. 23, closer to the holidays. Lawmakers are hoping to attach an array of other priorities to the final spending bill, including $37 billion in Ukraine aid.