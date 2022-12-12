Congress eyes one week of funding to avoid gov’t shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress will likely have to fund the government for one week to avoid a partial government shutdown. That’s according to Sen. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who said Monday there are “positive and productive” conversations happening about a longer-term spending package. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to fund the government and prevent a partial stoppage. A vote to extend that deadline by one week gives negotiators more time, but also pushes back the deadline to Dec. 23, closer to the holidays. Lawmakers are hoping to attach an array of other priorities to the final spending bill, including $37 billion in Ukraine aid.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.