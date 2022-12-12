EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax of major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the European Union and recalcitrant member Hungary. Budapest will also get a bigger part of promised funds that had long been in jeopardy over complaints by the other member states that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had veered away from democratic rule of law principles. “Megadeal!,” the EU’s Czech presidency said on Twitter.