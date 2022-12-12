Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has beaten a contempt order and avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing Monday, Giuliani said he’s making progress in paying the debt, though he and Judith remain far apart on how much he still owes for things like her country club memberships, condominium fees and healthcare. Judge Michael Katz lifted the contempt order he issued after Giuliani missed a September court date.

