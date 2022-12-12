Grand jury probing sex assaults indicts ex-superintendent

The former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system has been indicted on three misdemeanor charges by a special grand jury that has investigated the response to two sexual assaults committed by a student last year. The grand jury has also issued a felony perjury indictment against the school system’s primary spokesman. The indictments unsealed Monday against former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard follow release of a report last week that faulted the school system in general, and Ziegler in particular, for a lack of transparency about the assaults. School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The teen was convicted in juvenile court of both assaults.

