In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning spear-aided lion hunting for a modern javelin competition at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks, and human-wildlife conflict has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. But Maasai elders are charting a new path for the community’s young warriors, also known as morans. They are encouraging Maasai morans to pursue an alternative way of proving their masculinity that includes athletics, javelin and Maasai jump competitions during the community Olympics.