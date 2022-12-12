Mexico to host next round of Colombian peace talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Colombian government and the nation’s largest remaining rebel group say they will continue to stage peace talks in Mexico, following three weeks of negotiations in Venezuela that have only yielded modest results. Negotiations between Colombia and the National Liberation Army began in November after they were suspended in early 2019, and are a cornerstone of President Gustavo Petro’s plan to bring “total peace” to the nation of 50 million people, where some rural areas are still under the grip of drug gangs and rebel groups despite a 2016 peace deal with FARC guerrillas.

By JORGE RUEDA AND ASTRÍD SUAREZ Associated Press

