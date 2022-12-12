Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.