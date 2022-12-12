Richmond to remove its last public Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond _ the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War _ is set to remove its last public Confederate statue. The city removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. A crane and other equipment arrived at the intersection Monday morning. Attorneys for indirect descendants of Hill agreed that his remains would go to a cemetery in Culpeper, but they hoped to move the statue to a battlefield. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

