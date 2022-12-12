UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkey is cut

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is warning that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening and if aid deliveries from Turkey to the rebel-held northwest aren’t renewed next month millions of Syrians may not survive the winter. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ina report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Monday by AP that cross-border aid to the northwest remains “an indispensable part” of humanitarian operations to reach all people in need. The council asked for a report from the secretary—general on Syria’s humanitarian needs ahead of the Jan. 10 expiration of the U.N. mandate that authorized aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib for six months.

