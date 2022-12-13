8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack

PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. The judge’s verdict on Tuesday followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed and the impact on their lives. The driver of the truck, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack. The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years.

