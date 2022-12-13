Austrian railway workers to get raise after pay standoff

BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month. Labor union vida and employers reached the agreement on Tuesday after several rounds of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB. After a previous round failed, a walkout on Nov. 28 brought the railway network — a key means of transport in the Alpine nation — to a standstill. Austria is also an important European transport hub at the center of the continent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.