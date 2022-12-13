Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is inviting thousands of guests to the White House to celebrate as he signs into law gay marriage legislation. The bill enshrines protections for same-sex unions in federal law. The signing will take place Tuesday before a crowd of thousands on the South Lawn of the White House. The legislation was passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress last week. Lawmakers said they were motivated by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn gay marriage rights, much like conservative justices already did with nationwide abortion access.

