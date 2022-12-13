Hearing for Briton accused of killing wife pushed to Dec. 20

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — The defense team of a British man accused of killing his wife in Cyprus last year says a hearing in the case has been adjourned until next week following a prosecution request. David Hunter, 75, had faced a murder charge in last year’s death of his wife, Janice, although his defense lawyers had asked Cyprus’ attorney-general to reduce the charges and have changed his plea to manslaughter. His defense has argued that Hunter was acting on the wishes of his wife, who it says was ill with terminal blood cancer. A new date has been set for Dec. 20.

