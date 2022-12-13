Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic disrupted our traditions, practices and pursuits. It altered how we mark milestones, what we do with our time, what’s important in routines. It replaced old with new, a kind of new that just might stick. People dusted off musical instruments and are still playing. They gained a new appreciation for the outdoors. They gathered at a distance with neighbors and remain dedicated to those relationships. Gardening found new enthusiasts. Pandemic exercise routines are in full swing. And many women ditched the hair dye, letting their gray fly forever.

