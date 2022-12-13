Poland’s divisive justice minister to face confidence vote
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister is due to face a confidence vote in parliament. The vote was called by the opposition over the minister’s approach to the courts that is costing the country billions of euros in European Union funding. Zbigniew Ziobro is the author of controversial judicial changes that have also caused protests in Poland. The opposition motion argues that his policies “have taken on an especially harmful character.” To unseat Ziobro would require mustering a majority of 231 votes in the 460-member lower house. Ziobro has survived earlier such motions.